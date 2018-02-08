December 24, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Jaguars 44-33. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It is being reported that the San Francisco 49ers have signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a contract extension that will make him the NFL’s highest paid player. 5-years/$137.5 million.

The 49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo have agreed to a five-year, $137.5 million contract, source says. The biggest deal in NFL history on a average-per-year basis. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 8, 2018

#EXCLUSIVE: #49ers have reached agreement w/ Jimmy Garoppolo. Will be highest paid player in #NFL. Announcement soon to come. pic.twitter.com/mU0ON4qMm7 — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) February 8, 2018

The 49ers acquired Garoppolo from the New England Patriots last season for a second-round draft pick.

He led the 49ers to five straight wins to close out the season.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s deal with the #49ers averages a league-high $27.5 million over five years with total guarantees totaling $74 million, per source. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) February 8, 2018