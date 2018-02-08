Filed Under:Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers
December 24, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Jaguars 44-33. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It is being reported that the San Francisco 49ers have signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a contract extension that will make him the NFL’s highest paid player. 5-years/$137.5 million.

The 49ers acquired Garoppolo from the New England Patriots last season for a second-round draft pick.

He led the 49ers to five straight wins to close out the season.

 

