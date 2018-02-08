June 10, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; People attend the Capital Pride Parade at Dupont Circle during the Capital Pride Alliance's annual Capital Pride Festival. Mandatory Credit: Michael Owens-USA TODAY NETWORK

A nude procession is expected to make its way from the Castro’s Jane Warner Plaza to the steps of San Francisco’s City Hall on Wednesday, which happens to be Valentine’s Day.

The parade became an annual Valentine’s Day tradition after the made restrictions around public nudity in 2013. It’s held to celebrate peace, love, and…nudity.

People are expected to gather at 10:30 AM on Wednesday and the walk will begin at 11 AM.