Coffee Cups (Photo Credit: Dunkin' Donuts)

Say goodbye to those environmentally damaging styrofoam cups at your local Dunkin’ Donuts.

The coffee chain is moving forward with Sustainable Forestry Initiative Standard certified, “double-walled” paperboard cups by 2020, according to the Huffington Post. With that goal, the company will be able to eliminate close to 1 billion foam cups a year.

Back in 2016, Dunkin’ Donuts made a similar announcement. But a statement sent to the Huffington Post on Thursday suggests efforts were hampered and delayed due to an unpopular lid.

“Over the years we have tested countless cups with mixed results.” the statement reads. “In fact, a few years ago we considered switching our system to a polypropylene cup, but we found it did not offer the best experience for our guests because they did not like its lid,”

Dunkin’ Donuts plans to release the new cups starting this Spring.

