A new Snapchat update has been pushed out to users over the last few days and the change seems pretty drastic. Swiping left takes you to a “Friends” screen that shows you stories from your friends as well as chats. The stories you see are more based around who you connect with most.

Swiping right takes you to the ‘”Discover” page now, which is a mix of stories from the more high profile people you follow + news stories.

Oh, and nothing seems to be in chronological order anymore.

Twitter: Don’t update snapchat

Me: why not? it can’t be that bad?

Me:I done f****** up — #gotitbad 2.7.18 (@yuppjulian) February 7, 2018

hey @Snapchat the new update sucks, sincerely, Everyone xoxoxo — Emma Larson (@larsonem27) February 7, 2018

If you do hate it there seems to be fixes out there that are working for some.

Don’t want the Snapchat update?! 1) Delete the app

2) Redownload

3) Press forgot password, Change it

4) Login RETWEET TO SAVE A FRIENDSHIP!

(Thank me later) 👊🏻 — Callum Ryan (@thatonecal) February 7, 2018

