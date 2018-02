Courtesy of Ike's

Bay Area sandwich shop, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, has opened another new location this week. This one can be found at San Jose’s Santana Row (3098 Olsen Dr. Ste. 10).

You can find it by the Splunk building.

Ike’s is also expected to open soon in Dublin’s Hacienda Crossings Shopping Center, as well as new locations in Fremont & Palo Alto.