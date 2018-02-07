San Francisco’s Exploratorium is hosting a special 21+ event on Friday night February 9. They’ll be teaching you all about the science of cocktails and you’ll be sipping them all evening.

From 9 PM – midnight you can enjoy a number of open bars featuring libation experiences, hors d’oeuvres, and cocktail-related programs.

There will be DJs spinning throughout the night as you drink and learn about the science behind everything you’re tasting.

GA Tickets are still available for $175 as are VIP ones at $275. Use the password CHEERS to get 10% off. Also, all proceeds go directly to Exploratorium educational programs. It’s also worth noting that a portion of what you pay for the tickets is tax deductible (per the Facebook event page).

For tix and more details head to exploratorium.edu.