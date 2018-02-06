Filed Under:Alameda, Almanac Beer Company, The Rake

The East Bay became home to a pair of new notable beer destinations last week in the form of Almanac Beer Co.’s new barrel house & taproom and California’s first craft malthouse, The Rake at Admiral Maltings.

They’re located in a former Naval warehouse at Alameda Point  (651B West Tower Ave.)

This Almanac location is open Wednesday-Sunday from 12 PM – 8 PM (except for Sunday when it closes at 6 PM). Kids are welcome & you can feel free to bring your dog to chill with you on the patio.

For The Rake you’ll notice plenty of local beers made with Admiral malt including ones from Drake’s, Marin Brewing Co., & more. They also offer food like charcuterie, sandwiches, and more. It’s currently open Monday-Friday from 3 PM – 9 PM, Saturdays 12 PM – 9 PM, & Sundays 12 PM – 8 PM.

For more, head to Eater SF.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From THE NEW ALT 105.3

Subsonic PlaylistsGet the latest playlist.
Soundcheck PlaylistsGet the latest playlist and the archive!

Listen Live