The East Bay became home to a pair of new notable beer destinations last week in the form of Almanac Beer Co.’s new barrel house & taproom and California’s first craft malthouse, The Rake at Admiral Maltings.

They’re located in a former Naval warehouse at Alameda Point (651B West Tower Ave.)

This Almanac location is open Wednesday-Sunday from 12 PM – 8 PM (except for Sunday when it closes at 6 PM). Kids are welcome & you can feel free to bring your dog to chill with you on the patio.

For The Rake you’ll notice plenty of local beers made with Admiral malt including ones from Drake’s, Marin Brewing Co., & more. They also offer food like charcuterie, sandwiches, and more. It’s currently open Monday-Friday from 3 PM – 9 PM, Saturdays 12 PM – 9 PM, & Sundays 12 PM – 8 PM.

For more, head to Eater SF.