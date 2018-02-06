Filed Under:David Chang, Morgan Neville, Netflix, Ugly Delicious
(Courtesy of Netflix)

Ugly Delicious comes from the mind of James Beard Awards Winning chef David Chang and Academy Award winner Morgan Neville.

Chang is best known for his Momofuku Restaurant group while Neville is known for his 2013 documentary 20 Feet from Stardom.

Over eight episodes, David travels the world with writers and chefs, activists and artists, who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers, tackle misconceptions and uncover shared experiences. Ugly Delicious ventures out of polished kitchens into the wider world to explore Viet-Cajun cuisine in Houston, Neapolitan Pizza in Tokyo, home cooking in Copenhagen, and much more.

Special guests on Ugly Delicious include Jimmy Kimmel, Alan Yang, Wolfgang Puck, Ali Wong, Nick Kroll, Eric Wareheim, and Gillian Jacobs.

Ugly Delicious debut worldwide on February 23, 2018.

