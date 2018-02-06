June 12, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Lin-Manuel Miranda (center) and the cast of 'Hamilton' perform during the 70th Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

After a hugely successful run at San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre last year, it has been announced that the musical ‘Hamilton’ will be returning to the stage where it began its first national tour.

It’ll be back at the Orpheum starting in February 2019 & SHN members will get first dibs at tickets when they become available. You will be allowed immediate first access when you renew, or purchase a membership.

Members can renew now at shnsf.com or by calling (888) 746-1799.

New season memberships go on sale Tuesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. PT at shnsf.com or by calling (888) 746-1799.

