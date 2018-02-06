David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Photo Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA Today)

In space, it’s always Winter. On Tuesday, San Francisco-based Lucasfilm announced Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will develop a new series of movies base on the Star Wars Universe.

Benioff and Weiss released a statement saying they’ve been dreaming of traveling to “a galaxy far, far away” ever since the original Star Wars came out in the summer of 1977.

“We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility,” they said. “…and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

The new series of Star Wars films will not be part of the current Skywalker Saga and will be separate from The Last Jedi’s writer-director Rian Johnson’s series of movies.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm said. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

Imagine the possibilities… Maybe a lightsaber fight between Arya and Captain Phasma?





Questions do arise like: Do the Night’s Watch have a base on Hoth? Will we see a battle between AT-AT Walkers versus White Walkers? We can go on and on…

No release date has been set for Benioff and Weiss’ project.

