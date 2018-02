Photo: Jimmy King

So, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket into space. Normal enough, right? Well, this one will be headed for Mars where it’ll eventually drop off of a Tesla Roadster to orbit around the planet.

That car will be playing David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ on loop.

Ground Control to Major Tom: #ElonMusk's latest SpaceX rocket is soundtracked by an infinite loop of #DavidBowie's "Space Oddity". https://t.co/pyMcUXAAXu pic.twitter.com/erGBUOK38i — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) February 6, 2018

The Martians will be confused, but hopefully they dig the sounds of David Bowie.