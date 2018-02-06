It’s an important holiday. National Pizza Day is Friday February 9 and there are several places offering special deals to celebrate.

Baskin-Robbins: They’re giving out free samples of the new Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream from 3 PM – 7 PM on Friday.

Blaze Pizza: Free fountain drinks with order of any pizza – also they have this BOGO deal on their website.

California Pizza Kitchen: They’re offering the new cauliflower crust for free on Friday. Yay.

Domino’s: They’ll have a select menu of items at $5.99 each. The deal includes medium two-topping pizzas.

Papa John’s: Regular menu items will be 25% off with this coupon.

Papa Murphy’s: $2 off large pizzas & $3 off of family size pizzas with this online offer.

Pizza Hut: $7.99 two-topping large pizzas. Offer is here.

Round Table: Free personal pan pizzas with purchase of any Pepsi product from 2 PM – 5 PM – at participating locations.