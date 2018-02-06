Metallica fans rallied together to gain signatures and propose an idea to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors – that February 10 hereby be known as Cliff Burton Day. Today it became official.
IT’S OFFICIAL! The Board of Supervisors from Alameda County has just proclaimed February 10, 2018, which would have been Cliff’s 56th birthday, “Cliff Burton Day.” As many of you know, Cliff was born and raised in Castro Valley and was the reason we high-tailed it to the Bay Area back in ’83. Thanks to all of the fans who got behind this initiative and we’d like to send our appreciation and respect to all of you who continue to honor Cliff in your own personal ways. We love that he remains so revered. ✍🏻 #metallica #cliffburtonday #alamedacounty #cliffemall 📸 @castrovalleynews
The former, and original Metallica bassist was from Castro Valley & attended Castro Valley High School. He was part of the band’s first three albums (‘Kill ‘Em All,’ ‘Ride The Lightning,’ & ‘Master Of Puppets’) before his tragic death in a tour bus accident in 1986.
Burton would have turned 56 this Saturday, which will be the inaugural Cliff Burton Day in Alameda County.