Courtesy of QPrime

Metallica fans rallied together to gain signatures and propose an idea to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors – that February 10 hereby be known as Cliff Burton Day. Today it became official.

The former, and original Metallica bassist was from Castro Valley & attended Castro Valley High School. He was part of the band’s first three albums (‘Kill ‘Em All,’ ‘Ride The Lightning,’ & ‘Master Of Puppets’) before his tragic death in a tour bus accident in 1986.

Burton would have turned 56 this Saturday, which will be the inaugural Cliff Burton Day in Alameda County.