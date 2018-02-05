Filed Under:Han Solo, Lucasfilm, Super Bowl
Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (Photo Credit: Disney•Lucasfilm)

After debuting the first look at the teaser trailer of the upcoming Star Wars movie on Super Bowl Sunday, Lucasfilm has released the full-length teaser of Solo: A Star Wars Story online.


The new minute and a half preview reveals more shots of Alden Ehrenreich as that scruffy looking nerf herder, Han Solo. The preview also gives more of Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, Emilia Clark and before it became the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, a super-clean Millennium Falcon.


The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Thandie Newton and is directed by Ron Howard.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.
 

