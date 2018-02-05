Filed Under:Metallica, San Francisco Giants
May 6, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Recording artist James Hetfield (left) and Kirk Hammett (right) of the band Metallica perform the National Anthem before the game between the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

For a sixth consecutive year the San Francisco Giants will be hosting a Metallica night to celebrate the legendary Bay Area band.

This year’s Metallica night falls on an early season matchup at AT&T Park against the Washington Nationals. The band will be on hand for pre-game and mid-inning fun.

VIP tickets will get you in for a Q&A with Lars Ulrich & Kirk Hammett about the band’s early days as a garage band in the Bay Area.

For more, head to the Giants website.

 

