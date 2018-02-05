Filed Under:Cloverfield, Netflix, The Cloverfield Paradox
(Courtesy of Netflix)

One of the many surprises during the Super Bowl commercial breaks was the Netflix debut of a Cloverfield sequel.

Dubbed The Cloverfield Paradox, the film marks the second sequel or spin-off to J.J. Abrams 2008 film Cloverfield.

In the near future, a group of international astronauts on a space station are working to solve a massive energy crisis on Earth. The experimental technology aboard the station has an unexpected result, leaving the team isolated and fighting for their survival.

The film stars Daniel Brühl, Roger Davies, and Elizabeth Debicki.

Both Cloverfield and The Cloverfield Paradox are available now for streaming at Netflix.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From THE NEW ALT 105.3

Subsonic PlaylistsGet the latest playlist.
Soundcheck PlaylistsGet the latest playlist and the archive!

Listen Live