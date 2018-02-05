It’s time for SF Beer Week 2018 from Friday February 9-Sunday February 18 and there’s 752 beer-themed events that you need to sift through. If you’re part of the sour beer hype, here’s some help:
@almanacbeer opened up their new Alameda taproom location yesterday just in time for beer week. It's a beautiful location, surrounded with succulents on the outside. Come create your own flight, especially if you love fruity sours! 🤗🎊 #almanac #almanacbeer #beer #localbrews #sfdrinks #beerweek #sfbeerweek
2/10: Sour Saturday @ Old Devil Moon (SF) – 3PM-12AM
2/10: United Sours of America – An American Sour/Funk Fest @ Monk’s Kettle (SF) – 11AM – 2AM
2/10: Almanac Sour Saturday @ Noc Noc (SF) – 3 PM – 8 PM
2/10: Local Barrelage 2018 – sours, bourbons & more @ Local Brewing Co. (SF) – 2 PM – 6 PM
2/10: Sour & Barrel Aged Saturday @ Barbary Coast Taproom (SF) – 3 PM – 8 PM
2/10: Sours & Wilds @ Harry’s Hofbrau (San Jose) – 4 PM – 10 PM
2/10: Smoothie Brews & Fruity Sours @ All Woods Bay Area locations – 12 PM – 11 PM
2/10: A Sour Afternoon with Almanac Beer Co. @ Crafty Fox Ale House (SF) – 1 PM – 7 PM
2/11: Black Magic Sour Sunday Beer Brunch @ Old Devil Moon (SF) – 11 AM – 3 PM
2/11: Sour Sunday @ Jupiter & Triple Rock Brewing (Berkeley)
2/11: SoCal Sour Sunday & Cheese Pairing @ The Good Hop Bar & Bottleshop (Oakland) – 1 PM – 10 PM
2/11: Almanac Sour Sunday @ Noc Noc (SF) – 3 PM – 8 PM
2/11: Barrel Aged & Sour Day with Mussels @ The Rose & Crown English Pub (Palo Alto) – 11:30 AM – 4:30 PM
2/11: Sour Sunday @ The Mannheim Social Club (Brentwood) – 5 PM – 12 AM
2/11: Pop Your Cherry Sour Sunday @ Barbary Coast Taproom (SF) – 3 PM – 8 PM
For more SF Beer Week events head to the schedule page here.