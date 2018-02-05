Photo: Tim Cadiente

By Scott T. Sterling

A Perfect Circle are back.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan and company are set to release Eat the Elephant, the band’s first new full-length in 14 years, on April 20.

The album announcement came with news of spring tour dates as well as a new track from the album, “TalkTalk.”

“Although I’m extremely excited to finally be completing this album after a 14-year hiatus, I’m actually more excited that its intentional release date is serving a greater purpose,” Keenan said in a press statement. “The 20th of April is Carina Round’s birthday. She is a dear friend who is extremely difficult to shop for. Pressure off. Of course, I must also note that the potheads are gonna be thrilled that this album comes out on 4-20. May it serve as a glorious soundtrack to accompany all of the giggling and vexing sounds of nibbling and snacking. Fingers crossed, Cheech & Chong will be proud.”

“Demos are these precious ideas that you love in their initial state,” added guitarist Billy Howerdel. “Then you collaborate, invite other ideas, and watch them progress. That’s the dynamics and growth of a great record. I feel we’ve made a great record.”

See the complete album tracklist below. Listen to TalkTalk at Radio.com.

Eat The Elephant is being released in multiple formats including digital, CD, double gatefold 180-gram vinyl and a box set with vinyl, CD and hi-res digital download as well as a prism and custom playing card deck. In advance of Record Store Day, a limited-edition independent retail exclusive version of the LP on white 180-gram vinyl with alternate cover will also be available. Pre-orders can be found here.

A Perfect Circle is set to support the new album with a tour, which launches April 14 in Tucson, AZ. See the full tour itinerary below.

Eat The Elephant tracklist:

Eat The Elephant Disillusioned The Contrarian The Doomed So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish TalkTalk By And Down The River Delicious DLB Hourglass Feathers Get The Lead Out

A Perfect Circle spring 2018 tour dates:

4/14 — Tucson, AZ @ Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium *

4/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/17 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

4/18 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose State University Events Center *

4/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous Rock Festival

4/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

5/12 — Somserset, WI @ Northern Invasion

5/15 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

5/16 — Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena

5/18 — Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

5/22 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC *

5/25 — Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

5/26 — Dallas, TX @ BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion

*-On-sale this Friday, Feb. 9, at 10 am local time (all other shows are on-sale now).