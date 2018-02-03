It was only a matter of time. Best Buy will no longer sell CDs in their retail stores as of June 1, 2018.

Best Buy will cease selling CDs later this year: https://t.co/GOiWz3UeOi pic.twitter.com/mcbZDrS7Le — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) February 3, 2018

Only 89 million CDs were sold in 2017 as compared to 800 million in 2001 and a vinyl-like resurgence shouldn’t be expected anytime soon. Meanwhile, Best Buy will keep selling vinyl for the next two years, at least.

Target is now reportedly threatening to pay record labels only for the CDs people purchase.

Perhaps one day CDs will be a cool retro thing you can buy, like the way Urban Outfitters sells cassettes.