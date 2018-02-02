photo: Philip Cosores / ImageSpace / Sipa, USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Albert Hammond Jr.’s status as a guitarist for The Strokes is on full display with his new solo song, “Muted Beatings,” which he dropped yesterday night (Feb. 2) and performed on ‘Conan’ last night.

The first track from Hammond’s forthcoming album, Francis Trouble, is brimming with sing-song melodies and spiky guitars reminiscent of The Strokes’ signature sound.

Francis Trouble addresses the guitarist’s thoughts about his twin brother, who died in the womb.

“What the music says may be serious, but as a medium it should not be questioned, analyzed or taken too seriously,” Hammond said in a press statement. “I think it should be tarted up, made into a character, a parody of itself. The music is the mask the message wears and I, the performer, am the message.”

Francis Trouble is set for release on March 9.

Check out Albert Hammond Jr. on ‘Conan’ here:

And listen to the studio version of “Muted Beatings” here:

The guitarist will support the album with a tour, following stints opening for the Killers in America and Franz Ferdinand in the U.K. The headlining dates kick off March 6 in San Francisco. See his itinerary below.

3/6 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

3/7 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

3/8 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

3/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Flying Burrito Musical Fiesta

3/11 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

3/14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/19 – Dallas, TX @ Tree’s

3/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

3/21 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

3/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

3/24 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

3/25 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In

3/27 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

3/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

3/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

4/1 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs

4/2 – Montreal, Canada @ L’astral

4/3 – Toronto, Canada @ The Horseshoe Tavern

4/5 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

4/6 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

4/7 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

4/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

4/11 – Vancouver, Canada @ The Biltmore

4/12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge