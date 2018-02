Look, there’s a corn dog festival coming to San Francisco and we felt you should know about it. It’s happening at Soma StrEat Food Park on Saturday March 10 from 11 AM – 5 PM and Bay Area food trucks will be serving up corn dogs all day long.

It’s $5 to get in and there will also be $15 buckets of PBR all day.

Plus, they’ll have a mustard art competition.

If you want in, head to EventBrite.