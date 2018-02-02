Filed Under:San Francisco, Tacro
Courtesy of Grace Cheung(@gcheung28/Instagram)

It’s a taco with a…croissant shell. The croissant is baked to golden brown and filled with meat, veggies, and salsa. They can be tried at Vive Le Tarte’s Ferry Building location,

The croissant shell is salty and savory & has been creating a bit of buzz online.

It’s only been served for a few weeks, but you’ll undoubtedly see them on a viral Facebook video in the near future.

You can get ’em with pork, chicken, or BBQ jackfruit and topped with things like pineapple & mango.

Clap your hands and say #TACRO! Also, Happy Friday folks!!

A post shared by vive la tarte (@vivelatarte) on

Might be worth a try.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From THE NEW ALT 105.3

Subsonic PlaylistsGet the latest playlist.
Soundcheck PlaylistsGet the latest playlist and the archive!

Listen Live