It’s a taco with a…croissant shell. The croissant is baked to golden brown and filled with meat, veggies, and salsa. They can be tried at Vive Le Tarte’s Ferry Building location,
I really thought cruffins were the max but now tacros are here. What other croissant combo will 2018 bring?! 📍 Vive Le Tarte // Ferry Building
The croissant shell is salty and savory & has been creating a bit of buzz online.
The Tacro! This taco-croissant mashup from Vive Le Tarte is our favorite pastry creation since Dominique Ansel's Cronut. The savory, flaky dough holds delicious fillings like chicken and avocado or pulled pork and pineapple.
It’s only been served for a few weeks, but you’ll undoubtedly see them on a viral Facebook video in the near future.
You can get ’em with pork, chicken, or BBQ jackfruit and topped with things like pineapple & mango.
Might be worth a try.