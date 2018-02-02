Davey Havok of AFI during KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on December 10, 2016, in Inglewood, California (Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Does Davey Havok ever sleep? He found time between fronting AFI, Blaqk Audio, and DREAMCAR, to write his second novel, ‘Love Fast Los Angeles’ and it’ll be released on February 6.

Written mostly in a West Hollywood coffee shop, ‘Love Fast Los Angeles’ tells the story of a party photographer named Alvin who’s ‘trying to enact a vendetta against a former online-teen- heart-throb while struggling to gain the affection of disaffected socialite.’

This millennial love story follows up Havok’s first novel, 2013’s ‘Pop Kids’.

