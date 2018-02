(Courtesy of Olive Garden)

The noted purveyor of endless breadsticks has unveiled a new menu item … nachos.

That’s right, Olive Garden is serving a new dish called Loaded Pasta Chips.

The dish consists of homemade pasta chips, lightly fried and layered with Italian cheeses and a hearty meat sauce with cherry peppers and an alfredo sauce.

The Italian-Mexican mash-up weighs in at 1520 calories and a whopping 102 grams of fat.

