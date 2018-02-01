Filed Under:Cathriona White, Jim Carrey, lawsuit, Wrongful Death
Jim Carrey carries the coffin of ex-girlfriend Cathriona White (Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

The wrongful death lawsuit against comedian Jim Carrey by his ex-girlfriend, Cathriona White’s ex-husband and mother, Mark Burton and Brigid Sweetman has been voluntarily dismissed.

On January 25th, Burton and Sweetman’s case was dismissed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The two sued Carrey claiming he gave the prescription drugs to the 30-year-old, White. The coroner’s office ruled White’s death as a suicide.

Michael J. Avenatti, Burton and Sweetman’s attorney said his clients had no comment on the dismissal. In 2013, Burton and White were married, where Carrey dated her the year before.

Carrey had no comment on Thursday.
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From THE NEW ALT 105.3

Subsonic PlaylistsGet the latest playlist.
Soundcheck PlaylistsGet the latest playlist and the archive!

Listen Live