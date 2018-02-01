(Courtesy of Hasbro)

The special edition encourages players to actively cheat at the classic game.

In addition to the Community Chest and Chance card, the special edition will include 15 “Cheat Cards” with special tasks that player need to try and get away with.

Cheats include stealing money from the bank, placing a hotel on one of your pieces of property, removing a hotel from someone else’s property, taking an extra $100 in Monopoly money from the bank when you pass GO, moving another player’s token instead of your own on your turn, and more. But beware, if you are caught during a cheat, each card has specific and sometimes hefty penalties for failure.

“We’ve finally decided to embrace our less-than-honest fans by encouraging them to partake in those iconic (yet sometimes unspoken) Monopoly moments that occur during family game nights,” Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of Hasbro gaming told INSIDER. “We’re excited to see what fans can get away with and how they’ll react to the new sneaky twists in the game.”

The Monopoly Cheater’s Edition will be available in the fall.