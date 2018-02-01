Photo: Stephanie Port / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

For those who dismiss KISS as old man’s rock, keep in mind that the masked marvels played a major role in the lives of countless rockers, including members of Foo Fighters and Weezer.

And last night (Jan. 31) in Melbourne, Australia Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo joined the Foos onstage to cover the KISS classic “Detroit Rock City,” which was originally featured on the 1976 KISS album Destroyer.

Demonstrating his devotion, Cuomo belted out lead vocals and Foo Fighters happily provided the energized soundtrack, including the infamous twin guitar solo harmony.

The two bands are wrapping up a tour of Australia and New Zealand. The final date is February 3 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Check out Rivers and the Foos homage to KISS and Detroit below: