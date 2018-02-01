Photo courtesy of Ereday Chavez-Gurrero (@ere.chavezg/Instagram)

Colorful bagels have been a trendy Instagram thing for a little while now & they’ve been available online in the Bay Area thanks to Bagel Bar since last year. Now, Bagel Bar is set to open a store in Campbell this May at 519 E. Campbell Ave.

You’ll be able to pick from an array of bagel options and you can add all sorts of toppings. There will also be 23 spread options ranging from chocolate chip cookie dough to peanut butter coconut to fresh strawberry and everything in between.

You can order from Bagel Bar online now & keep up with the progress of their shop on Instagram.