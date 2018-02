(Courtesy of Applebee's)

It started with the $1 margaritas (Dolaritas) last fall and has continued with $1 Long Island Iced Teas, $2 Blue Moons and now for February Applebee’s is unveiling $1 Bahama Mamas.

$1 Bahama mamas @ Applebee’s this February…😌🍹 — Tanisha (@TishSteinike140) January 28, 2018

The Bahama Mama features white rum and Applebee’s mix of pineapple, orange, and lime juices plus hints of cherry & coconut. A special $1 version will be known as the ‘Dollarmama’.

Applebee’s is slinging $1 Bahama Mama cocktails in February https://t.co/uYp3PZR8b2 pic.twitter.com/oArTFycvFp — Eater (@Eater) February 1, 2018

Expect there to be a limit on how many of the drinks you can order per visit & that’s a good idea.