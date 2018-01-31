Filed Under:Vampire Weekend
Singer of us band Vampire Weekend, Ezra Koenig, perform on stage during the music festival of Lollapalooza Chile 2014, Sunday 30 March, Santiago de Chile. EFE / Felipe Trueba./EFE/Sipa USA)

Vampire Weekend have been confirmed for their first show since 2014 with the UK’s End Of The Road Festival from August 31-September 3.

This confirms suspicions that 2018 would mark Vampire Weekend’s return to the stage and their first album since 2013’s ‘Modern Vampires of the City’. Last fall, frontman Ezra Koenig confirmed that the band’s fourth studio album was “80% done”.

Hopefully, this means the band will come back to the Bay Area this year as well.

