News broke this January that New York-based burger chain, Shake Shack, would be making its way to the Bay Area with a store in Palo Alto’s Stanford Shopping Center. We also knew that Marin county & San Francisco would be getting Shake Shack’s as well & now the chain has confirmed where exactly in Marin they’ll be.

A lease has become official at Larkspur’s Marin County Mart & its expected to be open by fall of 2018.

San Francisco’s location is anticipated to open in the Marina in 2019.

