The San Francisco SPCA is launching a month-long pop-up at One Embarcadero Center that will feature plenty of opportunities for cuddling with adoptable pets.
There will be a grand opening party on Thursday night February 1 from 5 PM – 9 PM & then the pop-up will be open Monday-Friday, 11 AM – 7 PM, through the end of the month (except for President’s Day – Feb. 19).
You can grab a coffee at the cat cafe each day and enjoy Yappy Hours each Thursday evening from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM. Yes, that means Thursday night drinks plus pups.
It’s free to attend the pop-up, but a $10 donation is recommended. For more, head here.