The San Francisco SPCA is launching a month-long pop-up at One Embarcadero Center that will feature plenty of opportunities for cuddling with adoptable pets.

Our Embarcadero Pop-Up grand opening party is Feb 1! Enjoy drinks and bites while being entertained by artists, acrobats, & musicians. Bid on pieces from the Cone of Shame art gallery! There will be plenty of puppies to cuddle 🐶❤️🐾 Free, RSVP required: https://t.co/GYa3PPMF2J pic.twitter.com/QYdm8GtB9n — San Francisco SPCA (@sfspca) January 26, 2018

There will be a grand opening party on Thursday night February 1 from 5 PM – 9 PM & then the pop-up will be open Monday-Friday, 11 AM – 7 PM, through the end of the month (except for President’s Day – Feb. 19).

You can grab a coffee at the cat cafe each day and enjoy Yappy Hours each Thursday evening from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM. Yes, that means Thursday night drinks plus pups.

It’s free to attend the pop-up, but a $10 donation is recommended. For more, head here.