Doritos and Mountain Dew have given us an early look at what will be one of Sunday’s most popular Super Bowl commercials. It’s for Doritos Blaze & MTN DEW ICE and it stars Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman lip-synching to some hip-hop classics.

Dinklage first brings the heat with Busta Rhymes’ “Look At Me Now” before Freeman hits back with Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On”.

We’ll see if any other commercials can top this one on Super Bowl Sunday.

