A view of the crowd at the Land's End stage during day one of the Outside Lands music festival at Golden Gate Park on August 8, 2014. The festival runs through Sunday. (Photo by Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/MCT/Sipa USA)

Outside Lands Music Festival is set to return to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for an 11th year from August 10-12, 2018. The lineup is still a ways away from dropping, but Ranger Dave has picked up his activity lately and with other festival & tour announcements it’s got us thinking about who might show up this summer.

ranger dave hopes you'll join him under the windmills again on august 10-12, 2018. rsvp here: https://t.co/mVMedU5RZG #outsidelands pic.twitter.com/bukoaQJMeY — ranger dave (@sfoutsidelands) January 23, 2018

This list will change often as more tours & festival lineups are announced before Outside Lands likely unveils their lineup in April. So, for now, here’s some of the acts we think could be there.

Possible:

Eminem – He’s making the festival rounds this year & would be a first-time player for OSL.

Pearl Jam – Lack of a Bay Area date and open on August 11 & 12 between dates in Seattle & Montana make a return to the park possible for Pearl Jam.

Fleetwood Mac – Outside Lands seems to always pull a legit legacy headliner & Fleetwood Mac could definitely be in play as they’re yet to announced any dates for 2018.

Father John Misty – FJM was announced for U.S. festivals in July and could be poised to return to Golden Gate Park for the first time since 2012.

Queens Of The Stone Age – They kinda owe us for canceling last year, OK.

Tash Sultana – This Australian girl has played several sold out Bay Area shows & has festivals on tap like Coachella & Bonnaroo.

The War On Drugs – Making the festival rounds on their GRAMMY award winning 2017 album.

The Rolling Stones – Nothing on their schedule yet for this year, but that’d be a pretty legit legacy act, Ranger Dave…

Nine Inch Nails – The 2013 headliners could make it back after 5 years away.

Bjork – Playing only European shows so far in 2018, but could OSL pull off an exclusive U.S. performance?

The Weeknd – Headlining Coachella this spring & Panorama in July – The Weeknd has never made it to Golden Gate Park.

SZA – The best new artist GRAMMY nominee has become exponentially bigger since the last time she played in 2015. Other U.S. Festival appearances put her in play.

Odesza – Another 2015 act that’s riding high in 2018. Throw ’em on Twin Peaks to close out a night, Ranger Dave.

Sir Sly – A legitimate undercard option who are all over this year’s festival circuit.

Two Feet – A new name worth watching and a popular festival undercard player in 2018.

Jungle – Playing Coachella & Bonnaroo so OSL could definitely be on the horizon.

Daniel Caesar – The rising R&B singer is playing plenty of festival leading up to Outside Lands.

Martin Garrix – Has a few U.S. festivals on tap and has never played Outside Lands.

Many more names will show up here as we learn more about who’s playing shows this summer.

ranger dave is ready to run through the tunnels again. rsvp for #outsidelands 2018 here: https://t.co/mVMedU5RZG (📷 by @jackgorlin) pic.twitter.com/ne0iapDOjM — ranger dave (@sfoutsidelands) January 31, 2018

OUT

Dates in Europe at the same time as Outside Lands, or Bay Area dates too close to OSL should eliminate the following artists from playing in 2018:

Arctic Monkeys – Dates in Sweden, Finland, and Hungary between 8/9-8/14.

Mura Masa

The Killers – Playing Bottlerock

Muse – Playing Bottlerock

Arcade Fire

Marshmello

BROCKHAMPTON

Ed Sheeran

Roger Waters

Kendrick Lamar

St. Vincent

Jack White – Playing SF on 8/15.

Dead & Co. – Summer show at Shoreline

The National – Playing the Greek in Berkeley in September.

Foo Fighters – Playing SAP Center in September.

David Byrne – Playing Oakland & San Jose in August.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Playing Oakland in August.

U2 – Two San Jose dates in May.

Sam Smith – Oakland date in September.

Keep checking back for more & keep on Outside Lands twitter for updates. He tends to start dropping hints as the lineup reveal gets closer.