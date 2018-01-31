Photo: Philip Cosores / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

The Strokes’ sixth studio album may still be missing in action but frontman Julian Casablancas is busy promoting new material by his side project, The Voidz.

Last night (Jan. 30), the band dropped by The Tonight Show to perform its new single “Leave It In My Dreams.”

The Voidz’s second studio album Virtue debuts in March; last week they revealed a track list. Fans have already heard “Leave it In My Dreams” as well as the album’s second single “QYURRYUS.”

Watch the Voidz perform on The Tonight Show here: