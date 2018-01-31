Filed Under:tequila, e-40
E-40 at Outside Lands 2016 in San Francisco. (Photo: Curtis Stankalis)

Vallejo’s own E-40, a staple of the Bay Area hip-hop scene has unveiled his next alcohol venture. E.Cuarenta (which means E-40 in Spanish) will be available in three varieties and should hit shelves in time for Cinco De Mayo.

E-40 has released some wines and the popular ‘Sluricane’ over the past few years and now he’s got some tequilas for us in Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo varieties.

Expect to see plenty of it at his Bottlerock Napa 2018 performance.

