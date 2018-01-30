Tommy Wiseau attends 'The Disaster Artist' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 11, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by imageSPACE)

The movie hailed as “the worst film ever made” appears to be getting a re-release in 3D per its writer, director, and star Tommy Wiseau.

Tommy Wiseau says he intends to re-release The Room in 3D https://t.co/TaaWYottM5 pic.twitter.com/xK7555Eg9s — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) January 31, 2018

The cult classic has grown more popular since James Franco’s ‘The Disaster Artist’ a movie about the creation of ‘The Room’.

How serious is Wiseau about a 3D release? He hinted at 4D & 5.1 versions as well, so who knows.

If it does come to fruition then you’ll have to watch out for the football in this scene.