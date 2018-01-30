Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has revealed that the legendary Rick Rubin will produce the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins album.

Corgan worked with Rubin on his 2017 solo album Ogilala, but the yet-untitled album will mark his first recording with the Pumpkins since the 1997 song “Let Me Give The World To You.”

Corgan delivered the news in a retro-looking post that depicted a photo of him from the early ’90s — before his head resembled an eggshell — along with a sprawling caption.

“I share a window (curated as it is) into my crazy life,” Corgan wrote after a long preamble. “As an example, we are currently in the studio with Rick Rubin. But unless I show you a picture of Rick sitting Buddha-like at a mixing desk, you probably wouldn’t know that.”

Last week, Corgan posted a photo of himself sitting next to Pumpkins guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. In addition, both Corgan and Chamberlin have posted a photo of the same drumkit, implying that are both taking part in the Smashing Pumpkins reunion album. Iha hasn’t yet commented on social media and is currently playing in A Perfect Circle.

As previously reported, the band’s former bassist D’Arcy Wretzky will not take part in the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins reunion. “I only just found about yesterday that the band has decided to go with a different bass player,” Wretzky told the blog BlastEcho.

Corgan was the only original Pumpkin on 2014’s Monuments To An Elegy.