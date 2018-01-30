(Photo: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports)

The San Francisco Giants are still several weeks away from Spring training, but fans are hyped on what will be another even year season and the acquisitions of Andrew McCutchen and Evan Longoria. Your first chance to get back to AT&T Park for some SF Giants action will be Saturday, February 10 at Giants Fan Fest.

Here’s what you need to know:

Admission is free.

Gates open at 10 AM.

Players will be posing for selfies at the @ Cafe.

The main Q&A tent will be under a tent in the outfield.

Buster Posey will autograph bats for new season ticket holders.

The Club Level will be a KIDS ONLY zone this year and players will hold a kids press conference and autograph signing.

Giants Fan Fest is scheduled to end at 3 PM.

For more info visit SFgiants.mlb.com.