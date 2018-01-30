For several years now, San Jose’s Nox Cookie Bar has delivered to businesses, homes and San Jose State dorm rooms. Allowing delivery orders until 2:30 AM have helped many of those working late, or who are doing some late night studying.

On Wednesday January 31, Nox Cookie Bar will open their first brick-and-mortar location at 151 S. Second St. & will offer cookies at $1.50 each. They’ve got chocolate chip’n’chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, quattro cioccolato & more.

You can order them online between 11:30 AM – 2:30 AM on their website.