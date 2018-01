(Courtesy of Netflix)

Netflix announced that they are launching a spin-off of their award-winning culinary documentary series Chef’s Table.

Chef’s Table: Pastry will take viewers behind-the-scenes with the world’s most renowned international pastry chefs. Each episode will focus on a single chef and their inspirations, lives, and techniques including an episode on renown baker Christina Tosi of Milk Bar.

The four-part series launches on Netflix on April 13.