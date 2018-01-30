Filed Under:Ant-Man and the Wasp, Evangeline Lilly, Marvel Studios, Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in Ant-Man and the Wasp (Photo credit: © Marvel Studios)

On Tuesday, Marvel Studios’ revealed the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp, with a ton of shots filmed here in San Francisco.

Watch the trailer, below:

Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man,along with Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne. The film also brings Peyton Reed back in the director’s chair.

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp arrives in theaters July 6, 2018.

