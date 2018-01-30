7/16/2017 - Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes performing live on the Obelisk stage in the closing headline slot at the 2017 Latitude festival in Henham Park, Southwold in Suffolk. Photo date: Sunday, July 16, 2017. Photo credit should read: Richard Gray/EMPICS Entertainment. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
Shortly after the GRAMMYs on Sunday night, two-time winner Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) had some harsh words for the awards show and Bruno Mars who took home six awards.
Vernon accused Bruno of simply imitating hitmakers of years ago.
Now, Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes said he was disappointed in Mars’ wins & called him a “Toys ‘R’ Us Gap Band”.
Pecknold added that he felt all of the album of the year nominees were great except one & “the single mediocre one won.”
We’ll let you know if any other folksy-indie artists throw shade at Bruno Mars…