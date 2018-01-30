7/16/2017 - Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes performing live on the Obelisk stage in the closing headline slot at the 2017 Latitude festival in Henham Park, Southwold in Suffolk. Photo date: Sunday, July 16, 2017. Photo credit should read: Richard Gray/EMPICS Entertainment. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Shortly after the GRAMMYs on Sunday night, two-time winner Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) had some harsh words for the awards show and Bruno Mars who took home six awards.

Bon Iver on Bruno Mars' Grammy wins: "No offense to Mr. Mars, but you absolutely have to be s–tting me." https://t.co/HywjjFHYS8 pic.twitter.com/S5nkv9d9tc — billboard (@billboard) January 29, 2018

Vernon accused Bruno of simply imitating hitmakers of years ago.

Now, Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes said he was disappointed in Mars’ wins & called him a “Toys ‘R’ Us Gap Band”.

Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold is “disappointed” in Bruno Mars’ Grammy wins, calls him “Toys R Us Gap Band” https://t.co/zjDcJboIXv pic.twitter.com/cmxomTlDBA — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) January 30, 2018

Pecknold added that he felt all of the album of the year nominees were great except one & “the single mediocre one won.”

We’ll let you know if any other folksy-indie artists throw shade at Bruno Mars…