Via Fear Overload Scream Park/Facebook

If maybe the usual Valentine’s Day sappiness isn’t really your thing, there’s another option for you this Valentine’s weekend. Fear Overload Scream Park is bringing back their Valentine Haunt attraction on February 9, 10, and 14.

If you like chainsaw-wiedling teddybears instead of cute and cuddly ones, you can get tickets at valentiehauntsanfrancisco.com.

You can find the Fear Overload Scream Park in the Bayfair shopping center in San Leandro.