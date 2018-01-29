Filed Under:biopic, Mister Rogers, Movie, Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks (Photo Credit: © Press Association/Sipa)

By Joe Hyer

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood for Mr. Tom Hanks.

The Concord-native will be playing the role of Fred Rogers in the biopic, You Are My Friend.


You Are My Friend tells the tale of real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and Tom Junod. Junod, a cynical journalist, found that his life was transformed after getting to know the beloved TV icon.

Marielle Heller, who was the director of Diary of a Teenage Girl, will be leading the project.

Tom Hanks has been busy lately. He is currently appearing in Steven Spielberg’s The Post alongside Meryl Streep.

 

