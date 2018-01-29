A taco fest & booze cruise is planned for Saturday night May 12, 2018 and it’s promising 50 restaurants dishing out tacos, an open bar, and dance floors.

There’s not a ton of details yet, but the cruise is 21+ and will take place from 8 PM – midnight. There will a taco eating contest, a hot sauce contest, and those attending will get to vote on who’s serving up the best tacos.

Tickets are $80 and will include all you can eat tacos, and all you can drink beer & margaritas. They go on sale March 1 & there’s already 10k people interested on Facebook so expect them to go quick. For more, keep up with the Facebook event page.