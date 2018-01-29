Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

Billy Corgan sparked Smashing Pumpkins reunion rumors earlier this month when he posted a photo on Instagram in the studio with original bandmates James Iha & Jimmy Chamberlain.

The following week, original bassist D’arcy Wretzky confirmed that she would not be part of the reunion, but she also seemed to confirm that a tour would be happening with 3/4 of the original lineup.

The latest development comes from another Corgan Instagram post where he says he’s in the studio with Rick Rubin.

Drummer Jimmy Chamberlain also posted an in-studio photo.

New studio – same rock power.

So, it’s not a complete reunion, but it does seem pretty evident that a Smashing Pumpkins album & tour is coming soon.