Paired up with our sister station Q102’s Billy Vidal, the New ALT 105.3’s own Dallas Osborn was on Bay Area Focus Sunday, January 28th at 11:00am talking GRAMMYs with KPIX 5’s Michelle Griego.

Will there be a Kanye West moment? Find out who are the favorites to win this year from the guys who know. Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, Father John Misty, The National… see who Dallas picks to dominate music’s biggest night!

Don’t miss the 2018 GRAMMY Awards broadcasting live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 4:30 pm PST on CBS, locally on KPIX 5.