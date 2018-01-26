Michelle Williams & Tom Hardy (Photo Credit: Dan MacMedan/PA Images/Sipa-USA Today)

We get our first look at actress Michelle Williams and Tom Hardy filming a scene from the upcoming Sony Pictures release of Venom in San Francisco.

Kültürpat, a Turkish comics fan site tweeted an :18 second video that captured the two actors on California Street. The caption translated to “Venom set Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams.”

With only ambient audio, the video shows Hardy as ‘Eddie Brock’ confronting Williams’ character ‘Anne Weying’ in the middle of the sidewalk when she drops her bankers box on the ground. Williams then becomes obscure from the camera, when she then picks up the box and turns around and leaves.

In the comic books, Venom is a spinoff of Spider-man, but is said not part of the official Marvel Cinematic Universe which includes The Avengers and Tom Holland’s Spider-man. However, rumors are circulating that Holland may appear in Venom, according to IMDB.com where he is listed as a cast member.

Production in San Francisco began on the 18th and is said to end on Friday. Many North Beach residents were treated some of the action when several stunts were filmed near the Macchiarini Steps off Broadway.

Sony Pictures’ Venom is set to arrive in theaters on October 5, 2018.

