Photo courtesy @maitai.foodie/Instagram

There’s only a few Matcha Cafe Maiko locations in the world, one in Tokyo and another in Honolulu, but the Bay Area is about to get a taste of the popular matcha soft serves, frappes, and lattes when the third location opens this February in San Francisco.

If you’re still not really sure what matcha is, well, it’s a certain type of green tea. For instance, with green tea components of the tea leaves get infused with hot water then the leaves are discarded. With matcha you’re tasting the leaves themselves.

San Francisco’s Matcha Cafe Maiko will be inside Japan Center Kinokuniya Building on Webster Street and it’ll open at 12:30 PM each day.

